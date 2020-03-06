Global  

Man gets probation for tossing water on Iowa Rep. King

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Colorado man who threw a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation. The sentence was handed down Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to Blake Gibbins, of Lafayette, Colorado. He’d pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member […]
News video: Judge Sentences Man For Tossing Water On Rep. Steve King

Judge Sentences Man For Tossing Water On Rep. Steve King 00:35

 A man has been sentenced for tossing water on Rep. Steve King.

Man who threw water on U.S. Rep Steve King sentenced to 2 years probation

A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to throwing water on U.S. Rep. Steve King has been sentenced to two years probation.
