Jim Mertens RT @WHOhd: A Colorado man who threw a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation.​ https://t.… 5 days ago Cherokee County News-Patriot Man Gets Probation For Tossing Water On Iowa Representative Steve King https://t.co/V2fhxdka1v 5 days ago WHO-HD Ch. 13 News A Colorado man who threw a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation… https://t.co/bfOdyrXlCn 5 days ago WHO-HD Ch. 13 News A Colorado man who threw a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation… https://t.co/sZAySbjSPu 5 days ago Martha Koester Man gets probation for tossing water on Iowa Rep. King https://t.co/GkKjj1EUfa 5 days ago paula lorene horton Man gets probation for tossing water on Iowa Rep. King - ABC News - https://t.co/0Ro5RihhG7 via @ABC 5 days ago D-Notices Man gets probation for tossing water on Iowa Rep. King - ABC News - https://t.co/RP4JyFjGhx via @ABC natch, he's GO… https://t.co/1RxD9rSsfP 5 days ago FeloniousTweet RT @iowasnewsnow: Man gets probation for tossing water on Iowa Rep. Steve King https://t.co/vn9b5RNw0a 6 days ago