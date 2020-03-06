Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Grand Princess > Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
More than 3,500 people are stuck on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus test results.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results

Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results 01:55

 Cruise ship passengers on the Grand Princess were awaiting coronavirus test results as their ship continued to remain off the California coast. Jackie Ward reports. (3/6/20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers Off Coast Of California Await Coronavirus Test Results [Video]Passengers Off Coast Of California Await Coronavirus Test Results

Tests results taken from passengers of a cruise ship off the coast of California are expected on Friday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:31Published

Test Results Expected Today For Those Quarantined On Cruise Ship [Video]Test Results Expected Today For Those Quarantined On Cruise Ship

Some local people are currently quarantined on a cruise ship due to concerns of the coronavirus, but they are expected to have the results of the test today, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

The ship was returning to San Francisco after visiting Hawaii. Some of the passengers had remained on board after sailing on its previous voyage to several ports...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus: One in hospital after ministry told eight Kiwis have been in contact with Covid-19 on cruise ship

Coronavirus: One in hospital after ministry told eight Kiwis have been in contact with Covid-19 on cruise shipEight New Zealand passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship may have been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, the Ministry of Health has been...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nigeriawhatsnew

What's new? @briticoyemo @hannah_ajala There are 3500 passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship off San Francisco. 700… https://t.co/E92QStDF5w 26 seconds ago

Josjosmar59

José Ochoa RT @Reuters: Diagnostic sampling kits were flown to the Grand Princess cruise ship, which California Governor Gavin Newsom said would be ke… 1 minute ago

Ow_My_Back_

Chris Loewen Grand Princess cruise ship passengers await coronavirus test results https://t.co/nCj80HX0zy 2 minutes ago

ScrubShine

Scrub & Shine RT @WISCTV_News3: SUPPLY DROP: The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is loc… 2 minutes ago

stonekoldsoul

Grey Witch RT @SeatradeInsider: Results of 45 samples taken from #GrandPrincess passengers + crew for #coronavirus are expected today. Meanwhile, all… 5 minutes ago

PHD2468

PH Dousma #GrandPrincess cruise passengers, crew await #coronavirus test results: What we know - USA TODAY https://t.co/QQsWG1Uutc via @GoogleNews 5 minutes ago

DwrRadio

DWR Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know https://t.co/UwzC6RVU6A 8 minutes ago

Reanu_Keevez

S.T.A.R.S. ☢️ RT @chadgarland: The California National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing delivering COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess Cruise liner off the… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.