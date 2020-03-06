Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pixar’s ‘Onward’ and 7 other movies open March 6 in the Seattle area; our reviewers weigh in

Pixar’s ‘Onward’ and 7 other movies open March 6 in the Seattle area; our reviewers weigh in

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck's "The Way Back" is also among the movies opening this week. Here are snapshot reviews of all of them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elementartyy

elementarty Pixar's Mash-Up Of Other, Better, Pixar Movies - First things first: Onward is perfectly adequate family entertain… https://t.co/i3I5UwxANW 10 minutes ago

UPROXX

UPROXX Pixar's latest, #Onward, is a reasonably entertaining mash-up of other, better Pixar movies REVIEW: https://t.co/aioaXss8vW 21 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @HelloNewsSite: The missing parents in ‘Onward’ and six other Pixar movies, ranked by emotional impact https://t.co/WFKromnqWl #TheWeekU… 4 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News The missing parents in ‘Onward’ and six other Pixar movies, ranked by emotional impact https://t.co/WFKromnqWl #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 4 hours ago

laramie_mayeb

Laramie🐌 Hi yes Pixar’s Onward is one of the best movies I’ve seen in a long time. It doesn’t shy away from harsh topics and… https://t.co/UkpZ2TCorM 8 hours ago

CrookedMarquee

Crooked Marquee Pixar’s latest boasts “a little less of the childlike optimism and wonder that define so many of the studio’s other… https://t.co/hiv5rswE3W 22 hours ago

jamesgusso

Goose RT @nicolemludden: 'Onward' is a moving emotional tale, but it's not quite as good as other Pixar successes My latest movie review for @azc… 2 days ago

nicolemludden

Nicole Ludden 'Onward' is a moving emotional tale, but it's not quite as good as other Pixar successes My latest movie review for… https://t.co/vtXHEHntXQ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.