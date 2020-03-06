Global  

RBI announces 'reconstruction scheme' of Yes Bank, SBI likely to pick up 49% stake

DNA Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
According to the draft scheme, the authorised capital of Yes Bank will stand altered to Rs 5,000 crore only and number of equity shares will stand altered to 2,400 crore of Rs 2 each from the appointed date.
