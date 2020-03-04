Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: Global cases reach 100,000

Coronavirus latest: Global cases reach 100,000

Deutsche Welle Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Germany has reported 134 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the WHO called on more countries to take action, and South Korea criticized Japan over quarantine policies. Follow all the latest updates here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow

Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow 02:13

 Italy overtakes Iran with the most deaths outside China as the global toll surges past 3,000.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state [Video]Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to our state.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:50Published

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado [Video]Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 27:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Number of reported cases across UK rises to 115

The number of reported cases of coronavirus across the UK has risen from 85 to 115, the Department for Health has confirmed.
Hereford Times

Coronavirus latest live updates as exact locations of new cases confirmed

Coronavirus latest live updates as exact locations of new cases confirmedThe exact locations of the newly confirmed cases are set to be released later on today
Cambridge News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alwaysjkc

J.K.Charles RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • US death toll rises to 12 • South Korea reports 518 new cases • China reports 143 new cases, 30 dea… 25 seconds ago

savvy1405

RLB-for-Leader Coronavirus latest updates: 163 cases confirmed in the UK, including two British Airways staff https://t.co/ZCCDcxi0ew 2 minutes ago

WarphobblerKaz

⚫ Kaz Alexander #NHSLove #Coronavirus latest updates: 163 cases confirmed in the #UK, including two British Airways staff https://t.co/0hoGN45vXV 2 minutes ago

justinalake

Jussy RT @justinalake: Coronavirus tracker: Map of reported cases and deaths around the world https://t.co/EFYk9Zy5WC 3 minutes ago

MeraMerabb

mera “Thank you to everyone who has followed the blog today. I am now going to be giving it to Damien Gayle.” https://t.co/fEzaww5zyH 4 minutes ago

BIM_Scot

Brian Stewart 🇪🇺 Coronavirus latest updates: 163 cases confirmed in the UK, including two British Airways staff 🦠 https://t.co/kNn96UJTgd 5 minutes ago

ArtistCrisanto

Crisanto Alonso RT @Telegraph: The worldwide number of #coronavirus cases has now topped 100,000 https://t.co/GG3LQXgUCH https://t.co/IO9zel2GcW 5 minutes ago

PointofPublish

Kelvin Smith German response to #coronavirus seems quite sensible. From the Guardian's rolling news: https://t.co/oieWTD0jvX) https://t.co/APEypEoFPq 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.