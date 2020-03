Barbara Martin was one of the original members, singing with the pop group in the early 1960s.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Linda Feinberg RT @BBCWorld: Barbara Martin, original member of 1960s US group The Supremes, dies aged 76 https://t.co/j3o0iMQZPK 2 minutes ago Duke of Preston ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76 https://t.co/exc7YtGjES 2 minutes ago Susan King RT @gettv: We're sad to hear of the death of #BarbaraMartin (1943โ€“2020) โ€” original member of The Supremes. She sang on the group's first aโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago William Kane๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ป๐Ÿ‡ช RT @bfchild66: Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76 https://t.co/RZzmcBx7jW 4 minutes ago Roderick Carlyle BBC News - Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76 https://t.co/e2X8BRLICA 5 minutes ago worldnewshill Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies agedย 76 https://t.co/sKSZNvI83j https://t.co/EjODFflqQT 10 minutes ago Monkey Viral #Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76 now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/qImIRPSveg https://t.co/76TPX4qYWn 15 minutes ago NdirangลซHenry๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76 https://t.co/lKKt195NZu 19 minutes ago