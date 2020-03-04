Facts about novel coronavirus and how to prevent COVID-19
Friday, 6 March 2020 () THE BASICS What is coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)? Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as SARS-CoV-2, is the virus strain identified in January that causes COVID-19, coronavirus disease, and is spreading from person to person. While the virus has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people, about 80% of cases […]
The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that starting next Monday, the campus will move to online classes for the rest of the semester and employees will be encouraged to work remotely..
