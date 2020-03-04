Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Facts about novel coronavirus and how to prevent COVID-19

Facts about novel coronavirus and how to prevent COVID-19

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
THE BASICS What is coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)? Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as SARS-CoV-2, is the virus strain identified in January that causes COVID-19, coronavirus disease, and is spreading from person to person. While the virus has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people, about 80% of cases […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed 02:22

 New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response [Video]Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response

The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that starting next Monday, the campus will move to online classes for the rest of the semester and employees will be encouraged to work remotely..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:40Published

Hand-Washing And Avoiding The Coronavirus: What You Need To Know [Video]Hand-Washing And Avoiding The Coronavirus: What You Need To Know

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread by droplets. Let's say someone with the virus coughs or sneezes into their hands, then touches a handrail on an escalator. If you then touch the same..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31Although it was merely a matter of time, the novel coronavirus is now an official pandemic. Given the rate at which infections and deaths rise, that is anything...
The Merkle

Reassessing The Novel Coronavirus’ Mortality Rate Is Key To Important Scientific Decision-Making – Analysis

By Chan Kung andYu (Tony) Pan* As far as the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic is concerned, ANBOUND may very well be the first think-tank organization to...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GWashingtonInde

JB Watson, Jr, Ph.D. Excellent summary of facts about #COVD19 https://t.co/3tJlGM2KIb 3 minutes ago

gabyaguilar1

Gabriela :) ⁷ №¹ RT @SunnyvaleDPS: We understand that people are very concerned about #COVID19. We ask that you continue to remain calm and read facts and i… 4 minutes ago

JakiSarifAhamed

Jaki Sarif Ahamed RT @UNICEF: Be safe. Be smart. Be kind. Know the facts about #coronavirus by visiting the UNICEF or WHO websites. #COVID19 https://t.co/A… 12 minutes ago

nat_larimer

[email protected] L'mer RT @bookowl: The @WHO has a great website that busts myths and provides you with important facts about #COVIDー19 & #CoronaVirus. https://t… 2 hours ago

bookowl

Dan Chibnall The @WHO has a great website that busts myths and provides you with important facts about #COVIDー19 & #CoronaVirus.… https://t.co/xQ4wXtdIMD 2 hours ago

carolanne_131

Carolanne RT @Rokbehappy1234: @SilverAdie Facts about novel coronavirus and how to prevent COVID-19 March 6, 2020 at 7:19 am Updated March 7, 2020… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.