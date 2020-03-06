Global  

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' new buy Chris Woakes pulls out of tournament

DNA Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and franchise Delhi Capitals faced a shocker as their pacer Chris Woakes has reportedly pulled out of the upcoming edition.
Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Woakes withdraws from IPL in bid to keep fresh

England’s Chris Woakes has withdrawn from this season’s Indian Premier League, the PA news agency understands.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Indian Express

IPL 2020: Chris Woakes pulls out of Delhi Capitals to start fresh for England Test summer

The Delhi-based franchise, who is yet to capture a title at the IPL, will kickstart their campaign against Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on...
Zee News

