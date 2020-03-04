Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities. With the annual change, sunlight will […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend