Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities. With the annual change, sunlight will […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Should We Do Away With Daylight Saving Time? Some States Considering Change

Should We Do Away With Daylight Saving Time? Some States Considering Change 00:32

 At 2 a.m. Sunday, hundreds of millions of Americans will “spring forward” one hour in the annual observance of Daylight Saving Time — gaining an hour of sunlight but losing an hour of sleep. Katie Johnston reports.

More Want To Get Rid Of Daylight Saving Time [Video]More Want To Get Rid Of Daylight Saving Time

A late 2019 poll found only 28 percent of American want to keep changing the clocks. Suzanne Marques report.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published

Does Daylight Saving Time Impact Your Health? [Video]Does Daylight Saving Time Impact Your Health?

What impact does Daylight Saving Time have on your health? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:49Published


Daylight saving time begins Sunday. Are you ready to spring forward?

Love it or hate it, our annual ritual of early March – daylight saving time – is coming this weekend. Get ready to lose an hour of sleep on Sunday  
USATODAY.com

Daylight Saving Time Is Coming: Clocks ‘Spring Ahead’ Sunday

In a sleep deprived nation, we are about to lose a little more this weekend thanks to the arrival of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 8.
cbs4.com

kytv

KY3 News Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday: https://t.co/qIn26UHSlQ 59 seconds ago

KIMORELLA

K Morella RT @wcbs880: Friendly Reminder: Don't forget to set clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. https://t.co/KitOwrzOX0 https://t.co/OehfDmO7OT 9 minutes ago

VisitCVA

Visit ChesterfieldVA RT @RTDNEWS: Spring forward this weekend: Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time starts Sunday https://t.co/OVThDnt839 14 minutes ago

JamaicaGleaner

Jamaica Gleaner Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday - https://t.co/KV7IcdDQc2 19 minutes ago

thecolumbian

The Columbian Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday - https://t.co/pLmXkwzZOU 24 minutes ago

DanyMan2504

daniel mancha RT @KTSMtv: Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday https://t.co/sxRMTKARea 25 minutes ago

oilcitywyo

Oil City News No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam a… https://t.co/BLjugXMOFt 30 minutes ago

oufan12

hill RT @tulsaworld: Spring forward this weekend: Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time starts Sunday https://t.co/43f4ZysNqq 32 minutes ago

