Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom, Amit Pangal look to grab Tokyo berth



Recent related videos from verified sources Amid coronavirus fear, African boxers vie for 2020 Olympic berths In Senegal, Africa's best boxers are still trying to qualify for Tokyo 2020 despite doubts of cancellations because of the coronavirus. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:13Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mary Kom, Amit Panghal qualify for Tokyo Olympics Second-seeded Mary Kom notched up a comfortable 5-0 win over Philippines' Irish Magno in her quarterfinal bout for a ticket to her second Olympic Games and top...

Zee News 12 hours ago



Olympic Qualifiers: One step away from Tokyo Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) and the redoubtable Amit Panghal (52kg) stood just one win away from securing Olympic berths after the two boxers...

Mid-Day 2 days ago



