Canadiens legend Henri Richard dies at 84

Henri Richard, the younger brother of Maurice "Rocket" Richard and a 20-year veteran of the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 84.



Recent related news from verified sources Henri Richard, Hall of Fame Center for Montreal Canadiens, Dies at 84 Richard played on 11 Stanley Cup-winning teams — five of them with his illustrious brother Maurice — and holds the record for game appearances with the...

NYTimes.com 10 hours ago



Montreal Canadiens great Henri Richard has died Montreal Canadiens hockey legend Henri Richard has died at age 84. The hockey club confirmed Richard’s death in a Twitter post on Friday morning, calling the...

CTV News 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this