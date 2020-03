Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — Henri Richard, the speedy center who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday. He was 84. His death was announced by the team. Richard had Alzheimer’s disease. Richard was captain of the Canadiens from 1971 to his retirement in 1975, succeeding the legendary Jean Beliveau, with whom […] 👓 View full article