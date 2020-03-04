Global  

University of Washington suspends in-person classes in response to coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The University of Washington is asking instructors to hold classes remotely until the end of the quarter.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus 00:55

 A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

ZinvestGlobal

Zinvest Financial - 尊嘉金融 RT @seattletimes: The University of Washington is asking instructors to hold classes remotely until the end of the quarter on March 20. A u… 2 minutes ago

omarmuniz9

Omar Muniz RT @komonews: BREAKING: All classes and finals at the University of Washington will not take place in person for the remainder of the winte… 12 minutes ago

etukee

Eliz. Curran CDT RDT RT @FrankCatalano: The @UW says classes and exams will be conducted online effective Monday through the end of the quarter. It's the first… 16 minutes ago

TechStarr

TechStarr RT @geekwire: University of Washington just suspended in-person classes and exams amid the coronavirus outbreak. Classes will be conducted… 17 minutes ago

JenPignolet

Jennifer Pignolet RT @pgcornwell: Wow (so many of those this week) The University of Washington has suspended all in-person classes for the rest of the quart… 19 minutes ago

DreaminCaliLife

California Dreamin The University of Washington is asking instructors to hold classes remotely until the end of the quarter on March 2… https://t.co/jVxwzDRz3a 27 minutes ago

