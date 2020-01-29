Bill Koenig RT @davidshepardson: .@FAANews Statement on Boeing 737 MAX House report https://t.co/Xj2R0xetii https://t.co/3VKkBIwZqa 5 minutes ago Erick M RT @AirportWebcams: BREAKING: US House Transportation Committee report into the Boeing #737MAX will find "...certification review... was g… 7 minutes ago 🌼🌼🌼 RT @Reuters: A U.S. House investigative report into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people will fault the Federal Aviation Admin… 30 minutes ago Steve Schutzbier RT @ReutersAero: U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures https://t.co/RZEARo9akS 1 hour ago CS Fan RT @breakingavnews: U.S. Transportation Committee finds FAA’s certification review of the 737 MAX was grossly insufficient and failed to id… 1 hour ago ReutersAerospaceNews U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures https://t.co/RZEARo9akS 2 hours ago Stanislav Drastich RT @ReutersBiz: A U.S. House investigative report into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people will fault the FAA's approval of t… 2 hours ago Dear Wallstreet Exclusive: U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures https://t.co/fVuX2Mdbjd 3 hours ago