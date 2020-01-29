U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources House Says Boeing Was Unclear About 737 Max Problems: Report The significance of the findings of the House of Representatives: Boeing's 737 Max's return to service by summer may be in question. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:44Published 9 hours ago 737 Max Costs Double, Boeing Posts First Loss In 2 Decades Boeing is posting its first annual loss in more than two decades and said the costs related to the grounding of its best-selling plane have doubled to more than $18 billion. Ken Molestina reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:25Published on January 29, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. lawmakers fault FAA, Boeing for deadly 737 Max crashes A U.S. House investigative report into two fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes on a Boeing 737 MAX faulted the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA)...

Reuters 5 hours ago



U.S. House preliminary report faults Boeing, FAA over 737 MAX crashes A preliminary Congressional report Friday on the two crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX concludes that “Boeing’s design and development of the 737 MAX was marred...

Seattle Times 10 hours ago





Tweets about this