Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Federal Aviation Administration > U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures

U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A U.S. House investigative report into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people will fault the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of the plane and Boeing's "design failures."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. House faults FAA and Boeing for fatal MAX crashes

U.S. House faults FAA and Boeing for fatal MAX crashes 01:13

 A U.S. House investigative report into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people will fault the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of the plane and Boeing's "design failures." Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Says Boeing Was Unclear About 737 Max Problems: Report [Video]House Says Boeing Was Unclear About 737 Max Problems: Report

The significance of the findings of the House of Representatives: Boeing's 737 Max's return to service by summer may be in question.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:44Published

737 Max Costs Double, Boeing Posts First Loss In 2 Decades [Video]737 Max Costs Double, Boeing Posts First Loss In 2 Decades

Boeing is posting its first annual loss in more than two decades and said the costs related to the grounding of its best-selling plane have doubled to more than $18 billion. Ken Molestina reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. lawmakers fault FAA, Boeing for deadly 737 Max crashes

A U.S. House investigative report into two fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes on a Boeing 737 MAX faulted the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA)...
Reuters

U.S. House preliminary report faults Boeing, FAA over 737 MAX crashes

A preliminary Congressional report Friday on the two crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX concludes that “Boeing’s design and development of the 737 MAX was marred...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.