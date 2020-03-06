Global  

House committee asks appeals court to reconsider decision blocking subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday asked the full membership of the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. to review an earlier ruling by a court panel denying the committee the power to enforce a subpoena requiring testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn.
