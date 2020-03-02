Roberto Luongo’s jersey set to be retired by Panthers

Roberta Hay Just enjoyed hour tribute to Roberto Luongo @FlaPanthers game in BB&T Center. First Panthers jersey ever retired. C… https://t.co/0Bpobf1j5K 3 minutes ago jenna ;(; RT @PR_NHL: Roberto Luongo will become the first player to have his jersey retired by the @FlaPanthers when his No. 1 is raised to the raft… 4 minutes ago Tina Barrett RT @NHLdotcom: Roberto Luongo will be the first player to have his number retired by the @FlaPanthers. https://t.co/Iv2GypFSkc 4 minutes ago Jonathan Perez And number 1 is in the rafters forever. Roberto Luongo, first Panthers player to have jersey retired. https://t.co/sIyzrgfSuo 20 minutes ago Sebastian Alvarez RT @AndySlater: It’s a shame Roberto Luongo is having his jersey retired in front of a small gathering of people and not a full house. Sou… 29 minutes ago