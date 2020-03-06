Global  

In Mexico, Women Break the Silence Against Femicide

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Most women’s attackers remain free while the Mexican government does next to nothing to prevent and punish gender violence.
Women defy conservative regimes in rights marches across the world [Video]Women defy conservative regimes in rights marches across the world

Women marched for their rights on Sunday all around the world, including in Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mexico...View on euronews

Violent clashes in Mexico City for International Women's Day [Video]Violent clashes in Mexico City for International Women's Day

Female protesters took to the streets of Mexico City on International Women&apos;s Day (March 8) to voice their anger at the wave of gender-based violence that has hit the country.

Women in Mexico to ‘disappear’ in protest against rising femicide rate

Women in Mexico to ‘disappear’ in protest against rising femicide rateDon't go out. Don't shop. Don't go to school. Don't consume. The urging from women's activists is clear, but it remains unclear whether Mexico will really go a...
Latin American cities ready for massive Women's Day marches

From Buenos Aires to Mexico City, women across Latin America's biggest cities readied to take to the streets for International Women's Day on Sunday, spurred by...
