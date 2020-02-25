Global  

Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will vote to allow a subpoena in a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's businessman son, Hunter Biden, his office said on Friday.
