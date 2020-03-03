Global  

Shoppers stockpile and order online as coronavirus spreads

FT.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Supermarkets ready contingency plans as customers buy up products such as hand sanitiser and toilet paper
News video: Shoppers Stock Up On Hand Sanitizer; CDC Says Still Wash Your Hands

Shoppers Stock Up On Hand Sanitizer; CDC Says Still Wash Your Hands 00:44

 Stores say they&apos;re sold out of hand sanitizer as coronavirus fears grow.

Costco can't keep up with demand [Video]Costco can't keep up with demand

Shoppers are flocking to Costco to stock up on essentials amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. As Fred Katayama reports, that&apos;s forcing the retailer to frequently replenish certain..

Costco can't keep up with demand [Video]Costco can't keep up with demand

Shoppers are flocking to Costco to stock up on essentials amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. As Fred Katayama reports, that's forcing the retailer to frequently replenish certain goods.

Hand sanitiser sales triple as worried shoppers protect themselves from coronavirus

Worried shoppers hoping to protect themselves from coronavirus led to sales of hand sanitiser in supermarkets more than tripleing in the last month.
Shelves left empty as city centre shoppers fearing coronavirus 'stock pile' hand sanitiser

Shelves left empty as city centre shoppers fearing coronavirus 'stock pile' hand sanitiserEmpty sanitiser shelves were seen at a number of Birmingham city centre stores including Boots, Superdrug, B&M, Tesco and Sainsbury's.
