U.S. pumps $8.3 billion into coronavirus battle as more states report cases
Friday, 6 March 2020 () A bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will provide $8.3 billion to bolster the country's capacity to test for the fast-spreading new coronavirus and fund other measures to stem an outbreak that has now hit 21 states, with Pennsylvania and Indiana reporting their first cases.
