McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Powerhouse, Is Dead at 81

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Mr. Tyner, who first attracted wide notice as a member of John Coltrane’s groundbreaking quartet, influenced virtually every pianist in jazz.
