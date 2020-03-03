Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > DMK general secretary Anbazhagan no more

DMK general secretary Anbazhagan no more

Hindu Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Mr. Anbazhgan had served as MLA for nine terms and as Lok Sabha MP for one term.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We do not want to over-react', say UEFA over looming coronavirus threat [Video]'We do not want to over-react', say UEFA over looming coronavirus threat

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis says that UEFA "do not want to over-react" to the coronavirus threat while president Aleksander Ceferin says "we are confident that we can deal with it".

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:12Published

How Are Ballots Tallied So Quickly? [Video]How Are Ballots Tallied So Quickly?

Each county has a slightly different method of counting, but there is a general flow. In most cases, the votes move from the precinct to the counties to the Secretary of State’s office, Heather Brown..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Morning Digest: DMK general secretary Anbazhagan no more, alarm in Assam as U.S. tourist tests positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.