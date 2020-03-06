Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell team up for Nashville tornado relief concert, sells out in less than 2 hours
Friday, 6 March 2020
13 hours ago)
The lineup for Monday's Nashville tornado relief show also features Sheryl Crow, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Yola and more.
