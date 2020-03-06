Global  

Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Hachette staff protested over the book deal for the director, who has been dogged by abuse claims.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette

Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette 00:46

 Hachette says Woody Allen's book won't be published.

Publisher cancels Woody Allen's book after staff walkout

Hatchet had only just announced it would publish the book, when Allen's son Ronan Farrow lambasted the decision and the publisher's staff staged a protest.
The Age

Woody Allen's Book Will Not Be Published After Hachette Employees Object

On Friday afternoon, Hachette Book Group announced that it would no longer be publishing Allen's book. The decision comes after Ronan Farrow announced he could...
NPR

