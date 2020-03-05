Global  

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign sued CNN for libel on Friday, over an opinion piece that said the campaign had left open the possibility of seeking Russia's help in the 2020 election.
Donald Trump campaign sues CNN over column about election help from Russia


Telegraph.co.uk

US President Donald Trump's campaign team sues CNN for libel over opinion piece on Russia

In a lawsuit filed against CNN, the Trump reelection campaign accused the broadcaster of bias against the president. It's not the first time Trump has sued media...
Deutsche Welle

