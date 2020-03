Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece

Karen Taylor๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒŠ RT @ErikWemple: So: The CNN story at the center of this Trump 2020 lawsuit was published in June 2019. The piece was so damaging that the cโ€ฆ 24 seconds ago

Projects Introvert RT @baileyjer: Returning fire. ... Trump campaign sues @CNN for libel, seeking millions of dollars https://t.co/hWcNqCpCTq 34 seconds ago

Text Trump to 88022 ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸโœ๏ธ RT @prayingmedic: Libel laws. End of MSM. Q (2/23/2018) https://t.co/E1O25oUsFq 2 minutes ago

brdlvr47 RT @brianstelter: Trump 2020 has filed a libel lawsuit against CNN, according to Fox, which was given the news in advance. Similar suits agโ€ฆ 2 minutes ago

๐•ž๐•–๐•๐•š๐•ค๐•ค๐•’ ๐Ÿ™ˆ๐Ÿ™‰๐Ÿ™Š RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . ๐Ÿ“บFAKE NEWS - TRUMP CAMPAIGN SUES CNN FOR LIBEL, DEFAMATION Trump campaign sues CNN over โ€˜false and defamatoryโ€™ stateโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago

Rochelle Pierce ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿš‚๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ RT @news_ntd: President @realDonaldTrumpโ€™s re-election campaign sued @CNN for libel over an opinion piece that said the campaign had left oโ€ฆ 4 minutes ago

Happy Hobbit RT @banbulldogs22: @potus @realDonaldTrump โ€™s re-election campaign filed a libel lawsuit against #CNN on Friday for publishing โ€œfalse and dโ€ฆ 6 minutes ago