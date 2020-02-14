Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith scores hat-trick for Gary Rowett's Lions

Nottingham Forest v Millwall match preview – The Reds continue their Sky Bet Championship promotion push tonight as they welcome Gary Rowett’s Millwall to...

'That’s the problem' - Nottingham Forest sent promotion message as they look to chase down Leeds Nottingham Forest v Millwall preview – The Reds are back in Sky Bet Championship action tonight, as they welcome Gary Rowett and the Lions to the City Ground

Nottingham Post 9 hours ago



