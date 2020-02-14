Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith scores hat-trick for Gary Rowett's Lions

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith scores hat-trick for Gary Rowett's Lions

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Matt Smith's hat-trick boosts Millwall's Championship play-off hopes as they convincingly beat promotion challengers Nottingham Forest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick [Video]Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick

Craig Smith scores twice in the 1st and adds one more in the 2nd, leading the Predators to a 5-0 shutout win with his first career hat trick

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EFL issue Coronavirus update ahead of Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Nottingham Forest v Millwall match preview – The Reds continue their Sky Bet Championship promotion push tonight as they welcome Gary Rowett’s Millwall to...
Nottingham Post Also reported by •talkSPORT

'That’s the problem' - Nottingham Forest sent promotion message as they look to chase down Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Millwall preview – The Reds are back in Sky Bet Championship action tonight, as they welcome Gary Rowett and the Lions to the City Ground
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

oss365

One Stop Sports Matt Smith destroyed Nottingham Forest with a 13-minute first-half hat-trick to boost Millwall’s hopes of reaching… https://t.co/U9HEX3KiNz 1 minute ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 RT @BBCSport: Matt Smith's hat-trick against promotion challengers Nottingham Forest has boosted Millwall's Championship play-off hopes. F… 2 minutes ago

ProstSoccer

Prost Soccer NEW! Matt Smith hat-trick knocks wind from Nottingham Forest’s promotion push | Matthew Lee | #EFL #EFLChampionship… https://t.co/yioBKYSk9S 2 minutes ago

hamletjack90

Jack Hamlet RT @guardian_sport: Matt Smith hat-trick cuts down Forest and helps Millwall close gap to top six https://t.co/GMQtLw8fgZ 3 minutes ago

SpectreDetector

Pablo C Collins 🍽️ RT @guardian: Matt Smith hat-trick cuts down Forest and helps Millwall close gap to top six https://t.co/EAt7UMjcly 4 minutes ago

Goddeno

Ollie Godden Close enough. Millwall excellent and deserved their three points. Happy birthday Gary Rowett. https://t.co/fTBXHM8r0M 5 minutes ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar Matt Smith hat-trick cuts donw Forest and helps Millwall close agp to top six https://t.co/8coqF69S34 8 minutes ago

guardian

The Guardian Matt Smith hat-trick cuts down Forest and helps Millwall close gap to top six https://t.co/EAt7UMjcly 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.