Sanders hits Biden over Social Security, trade, as new U.S. presidential contests loom
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Bernie Sanders launched a full-throated attack against Joe Biden on Friday, assailing his Democratic presidential rival over his record on trade, abortion, gay rights and Social Security, as the pair faced a slew of crucial nominating contests next week.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders used his speech on Super Tuesday to contrast his voting record in the U.S. senate with that of former Vice President Joe Biden, who voted to authorize the use of force in Iraq in 2002.
