Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Hachette staff protested over the book deal for the director, who has been dogged by abuse claims.
News video: Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette

Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette 00:46

 Hachette says Woody Allen's book won't be published.

Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release [Video]Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release

Staff at the publisher's New York office staged a walkout in protest over the upcoming release.View on euronews

Recent related news from verified sources

Publisher cancels Woody Allen's book after staff walkout

Hatchet had only just announced it would publish the book, when Allen's son Ronan Farrow lambasted the decision and the publisher's staff staged a protest.
The Age

Woody Allen's memoir release canned by publisher days after employees stage walkout

Hachette Book Group decided to cancel the planned release following days of public criticism and a walkout by employees.
SBS


