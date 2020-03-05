Global  

SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads

Friday, 6 March 2020
The South by Southwest conference has been canceled as the coronavirus spreads. The music, film and tech festival was to start March 13 in Texas.
News video: Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home 00:32

 Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home. The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work from home. The decision comes amid mounting fears about the coronavirus. On Thursday, Google officials...

Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival [Video]Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

The city of Austin has made a difficult but necessary announcement today. This year’s South by Southwest festival is being canceled amid an ongoing coronavirus threat. Companies like Apple,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Southwest Airlines coronavirus warning spooks Wall St. [Video]Southwest Airlines coronavirus warning spooks Wall St.

Shares of airlines and cruise ship operators were sharply lower on Thursday after Southwest Airlines warned bookings are down because of coronavirus fears and a cruise ship with sick passengers was not..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published


SXSW has officially been canceled amid coronavirus concerns

South by Southwest, the huge music, technology, and film festival in Austin, has been canceled for the first time in 34 years. By now, the culprit is no...
The Next Web

Austin cancels SXSW because of coronavirus concerns

The 2020 version of South by Southwest, the massive media, tech and music festival held in Austin, Texas, each year, will not happen after all. Officials from...
bizjournals Also reported by •The WrapReutersFOXNews.comBusiness Insider

TeriWiseman2

Teri Wiseman🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @1Krohmer13: SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/X5JSITp67b via… 4 minutes ago

1Krohmer13

Michael W. Krohmer SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/X5JSITp67b via @usatoday 15 minutes ago

Lisajeanapple

Lisa Applegate RT @courierjournal: SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/MTTk8xKmv6 17 minutes ago

courierjournal

Courier Journal SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/MTTk8xKmv6 17 minutes ago

ReginaRed4

Pleasantly Pink RT @AllanMargolin: BREAKING: SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/V… 21 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_US

One News Page (U.S.) BREAKING NEWS: SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/YqGjffEIly 34 minutes ago

TheNewsInTweets

News in Tweets RT @YahooNews: BREAKING: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest https://t.co/zbF8Ta56fl https://t.co/ENLmh0juAN 37 minutes ago

PaulBacon30

Paul Bacon #SXSW 2020 canceled: #Coronavirus leads to cancellation of #SouthbySouthwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/l6NXjA2XOz via @usatoday 46 minutes ago

