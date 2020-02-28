'Same blunders': Does California cruise ship risk a repeat of 'failed' Japan coronavirus quarantine?

The Grand Princess cruise ship is expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday. This specific cruise ship has been in the news quite a bit over Coronavirus suspicions. The CDC is investigating a "small cluster" of coronavirus cases associated with its previous voyage. The first patient to die of the...
There was a medical situation aboard the Carnival Panorama cruise ship Saturday morning that forced passengers to stay on the ship for hours longer than anticipated, according to Carnival Cruise Line..
A British man who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Yokohama, Japan, has died from coronavirus, Kyodo news reported on Friday. Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •WorldNews