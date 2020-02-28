Global  

'Same blunders': Does California cruise ship risk a repeat of 'failed' Japan coronavirus quarantine?

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
More than 3,500 people are stuck in their rooms on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus results.
 The Grand Princess cruise ship is expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday. This specific cruise ship has been in the news quite a bit over Coronavirus suspicions. The CDC is investigating a "small cluster" of coronavirus cases associated with its previous voyage. The first patient to die of the...

Scottsdale surgeon stuck on cruise ship in Japan begins another coronavirus quarantine in Texas

After enduring a two-week coronavirus quarantine in Japan, a Scottsdale surgeon is confined again -- this time, in Texas.  
azcentral.com

British man who was on Diamond Princess ship in Japan dies: Kyodo

A British man who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Yokohama, Japan, has died from coronavirus, Kyodo news reported on Friday.
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNews

