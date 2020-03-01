Trump campaign files 3rd lawsuit against a news organization
Friday, 6 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump campaign filed a libel lawsuit against CNN on Friday for a column about the president and election help from Russia, the third such action against a news organization taken in the past two weeks. The campaign said a piece by Larry Noble posted last June on the CNN website […]
Last week the Donald Trump campaign sued the New York Times over an opinion piece titled "The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo." On Fox News today, MediaBuzz...
U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against cable network CNN relating to its coverage of Russian interference ahead of the Nov. 3...