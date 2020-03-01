Global  

Trump campaign files 3rd lawsuit against a news organization

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump campaign filed a libel lawsuit against CNN on Friday for a column about the president and election help from Russia, the third such action against a news organization taken in the past two weeks. The campaign said a piece by Larry Noble posted last June on the CNN website […]
News video: Trump Tweets His Schadenfreude At Bloomberg's Bow-Out

Trump Tweets His Schadenfreude At Bloomberg's Bow-Out 00:37

 It took President Donald Trump no time at all Wednesday morning to tweet his glee over the end of Michael Bloomberg's campaign. The tweet was accompanied by a brief clip from “Star Wars” in which Obi-Wan Kenobi says to Darth Vader, “You can’t win, Darth. According to Politico, Bloomberg swung...

