South by Southwest Is Canceled as Coronavirus Fears Scuttle Festival

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to arrive in Austin next week, but a number of companies had pulled out and on Friday, city officials called off the whole event.
News video: Coronavirus Forces South Florida Event Cancellations

Coronavirus Forces South Florida Event Cancellations 02:45

 It's official. Coronavirus fears have led to the postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, and Miami's annual Calle Ocho Music Festival, according to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival [Video]Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

The city of Austin has made a difficult but necessary announcement today. This year’s South by Southwest festival is being canceled amid an ongoing coronavirus threat. Companies like Apple,..

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home. The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work..

TRNSMT fans coronavirus fears that festival could be cancelled

TRNSMT fans coronavirus fears that festival could be cancelledSix people have tested positive for Covid-19 which has already claimed the lives of thousands across the globe.
Daily Record

Sony, Universal & Warner Music Employees Advised Not to Attend SXSW 2020 Due to Coronavirus Fears

Sony, Universal and Warner Music are asking their employees not to attend the upcoming 2020 South By Southwest Festival. The three major music groups advised...
Just Jared


bbmanatee

Rebecca Bodden RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: South by Southwest canceled, "local disaster" declared in Austin Texas, amid growing coronavirus fears, Austin m… 2 seconds ago

manaskunt

manaskunt RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: South by Southwest festival is canceled amid concerns about the growing threat of coronavirus https://t.co/em… 10 seconds ago

CherylLDonovan

Cheryl Donovan RT @jaketapper: Austin city officials: South By Southwest has been canceled due to Novel Coronavirus concerns. The festival was slated to t… 13 seconds ago

Kristie58407111

Kristie RT @CNN: JUST IN: South by Southwest, the annual tech, film and music conference in Austin, has officially been canceled because of the cor… 13 seconds ago

muh_dhik

Muhammad Dhikrullah RT @voxdotcom: South by Southwest (#SXSW) has been canceled due to caution about #coronavirus, its organizers have announced. https://t.co/… 17 seconds ago

BSAEMPP

Emergency Management, Planning and Preparedness RT @politico: The city of Austin announced today this year’s South by Southwest festival is being canceled amid an ongoing coronavirus thre… 21 seconds ago

WpstoreX

WPSTORE.XYZ South by Southwest Is Canceled as Coronavirus Fears Scuttle Festival https://t.co/Q1w1iSYStp https://t.co/QhJYGv23YA 22 seconds ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now South by Southwest Is Canceled as Coronavirus Fears Scuttle Festival https://t.co/yBj1NDgxxj https://t.co/XzKD0BM5b8 25 seconds ago

