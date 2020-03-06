Global  

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Awaits Coronavirus Results as California Braces

Friday, 6 March 2020
More than 3,500 people are aboard the ship, which will dock at a noncommercial port this weekend. “We will be testing everyone,” Vice President Mike Pence said.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus 02:39

 Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

All Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Be Tested for Coronavirus [Video]All Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Be Tested for Coronavirus

More testing has been ordered on a cruise ship contaminated with coronavirus now sailing off the Northern California coast. Andria Borba reports. (3-6-20)

CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference [Video]CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference

A woman who works closely with "medically fragile" special needs students at a Chicago Public School has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise..

'Same blunders': Does California cruise ship risk a repeat of 'failed' Japan coronavirus quarantine?

More than 3,500 people are stuck in their rooms on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus results.
21 positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess cruise ship off California coast


mazlow01

J-Red! 5 RT @originalspin: Buried in the article: Out of 3000 passengers, only 46 were tested. *Of them*, 21 were positive for coronavirus. https:/… 3 seconds ago

willow21018052

willow RT @eugenegu: There are many Americans aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship quarantined off the coast of San Francisco. Knowing how the co… 7 seconds ago

1AllisonLane

Allison Lane RT @meganmesserly: NEW: The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announces that 40 Nevadans who were passengers on the Grand Prin… 10 seconds ago

1flwpbmll

FloridaPearl RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Pence says 21 people aboard the #GrandPrincess tested positive for #coronavirus: 19 crew and 2 passengers. O… 14 seconds ago

OD_Technology

ODizzle to DHDallas RT @th3j35t3r: The Grand Princess cruise ship has 3400 people onboard. A massive 46 of them have been tested and of them, 21 tested positiv… 14 seconds ago

KelloggJennifer

Jennifer Kellogg RT @allinwithchris: President Trump on Americans infected with coronavirus on Grand Princess Cruise Ship: “I don’t need to have the numbe… 15 seconds ago

LocklearSarah

Joy Test everyone one that ship https://t.co/JZV6MF94hn 17 seconds ago

DeborahLorich

Deborah Lorich RT @mkraju: Trump earlier tonight on the Grand a Princess cruise ship. “I have great experts, including our vice president is working 24 ho… 20 seconds ago

