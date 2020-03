This decision arrives after aspiring actor Ben Shimkus accused Sherry, whose birthname is Joey Gugliemelli, of catfishing him in a lengthy Facebook post...

'Drag Race' Star Sherry Pie Apologizes After Being Accused of Catfishing by Five Actors RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Sherry Pie, whose real name is Joey Gugliemelli, has been accused of posing as a casting director to have actors send him videos...

Just Jared 21 hours ago