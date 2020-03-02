As schools around the region make tough calls on coronavirus, Seattle Public Schools announce they will remain open
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () As school districts and colleges around the region go online-only or close, Washington state’s largest school district released a statement Friday saying they won’t be doing that: Seattle Public Schools will remain open. The district’s reasoning, the announcement said, beyond listening to health officials, is making sure children receive the different services they need — […]
India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday. An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus. He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The latest case was confirmed a day after two more people were found infected...
Like many Seattle residents, Andrew Davidoff is demanding schools close to slow the country’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, but as in other U.S. cities... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •NPR •Sydney Morning Herald •CBS News
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the Seattle region, the people who manage and operate much of the area's commercial real estate are hungry for... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters
