US President Donald Trump's campaign team sues CNN for libel over opinion piece on Russia

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
In a lawsuit filed against CNN, the Trump reelection campaign accused the broadcaster of bias against the president. It's not the first time Trump has sued media organizations critical of him.
