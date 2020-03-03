One more victory: Biden wins most Super Tuesday delegates

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has put an exclamation point on his Super Tuesday victories by winning the most delegates on the presidential primary calendar’s biggest night. The Associated Press has allocated more than 92% of the 1,344 delegates that were up for grabs on Tuesday, and Biden has such a commanding […]
 Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states - including the golden prize of California - while Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren fared poorly.

