N.Y. travel insurance to cover coronavirus in 'cancel for any reason' policies, Gov. Cuomo says
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Travel insurers and travel agents will offer New York residents and businesses the ability to buy coverage that would allow them to cancel a trip for any reason, including those related to coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
Amid that coronavirus outbreak, some travelers are considering canceling trips overseas. Travel insurance agents encourage people to buy "cancel for any reason" policies to be protected in cases such as these.