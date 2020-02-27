Global  

How black voters resurrected Joe Biden's failing campaign

The Age Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden has one voting group to thank for his political resurgence: African Americans. Here are the key reasons he is dominating with black voters.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden

Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden 02:18

 A jolt of energy and another big endorsement for Joe Biden. He gets the backing of Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after fizzling on Super Tuesday. So is Elizabeth Warren the next to leave the field? CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie [Video]VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Deval Patrick Becomes Latest Former 2020 Rival To Back Biden [Video]Deval Patrick Becomes Latest Former 2020 Rival To Back Biden

Joe Biden secured the endorsement of another former presidential rival on Friday

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden warmly welcomed in Selma as Dems court black voters

Joe Biden received a warm reception Sunday in this crucible of the civil rights movement as he and other Democratic presidential hopefuls appealed for black...
CTV News

Obama blasts 'plantation politics' attack ad against Biden

The ex-US leader wants to stop TV stations airing the ad about black voters which is aimed against Joe Biden.
BBC News

DuskaSulicich

Duska Sulicich RT @KnottMatthew: Enjoyed being able to combine first-hand reporting with the political science literature for this: How black voters resur… 32 minutes ago

ColumbiaJournMA

M.A. Columbia Journ For @smh, @ColumbiaJournMA alum @KnottMatthew (MA Politics '18) writes about how African American voters resurrecte… https://t.co/nh2IZZc1wQ 33 minutes ago

NZStuff

Stuff How black US voters resurrected Joe Biden's failing campaign https://t.co/ycD2hWnBDd 1 hour ago

KnottMatthew

Matthew Knott Enjoyed being able to combine first-hand reporting with the political science literature for this: How black voters… https://t.co/nylEFm5K09 1 hour ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ How black voters resurrected Joe Biden's failing campaign https://t.co/7UOkKpuL60 | @theage https://t.co/sxCZ4IXKWP 2 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web How black voters resurrected Joe Biden's failing campaign https://t.co/4amolsUO6D https://t.co/FaoUdlXcYG 2 hours ago

thelowedown

Name cannot be blank RT @jelani9: The 2020 general election is going to be fought on the terrain of the black vote. African Americans resurrected Biden’s campai… 12 hours ago

