Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Doctor consulted 70 patients at Toorak clinic while infected with coronavirus

Doctor consulted 70 patients at Toorak clinic while infected with coronavirus

The Age Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A Toorak doctor who has tested positive for coronavirus consulted about 70 Melbourne patients for five days while infected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Apps saving patients a trip to the doctor as coronavirus cases grow

Apps saving patients a trip to the doctor as coronavirus cases grow 01:45

 As fears continue over the spread of the coronavirus, most insurance companies and hospitals are saving patients from a trip to the doctor's office through apps.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian clinic closes after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Australian health authorities said on Saturday they had closed a clinic and were contacting around 70 patients of a doctor who has been diagnosed with...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBS

Coronavirus: Sydney Hospital staff in lockdown amid fears doctor spread virus

Coronavirus: Sydney Hospital staff in lockdown amid fears doctor spread virusThere are fears an infected Sydney doctor may have spread the coronavirus to a large number of patients, after six more people tested positive in NSW...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZachWorking

Zach Working MD RT @drnikkistamp: Doctors have to work sick/injured regularly because the system expects it and is perpetually stretched. The fact that min… 3 minutes ago

mtxxpree

𝘔𝘛𝘐𝘚𝘔𝘠𝘉𝘈𝘌 ✞ 名 RT @pauldowsley7: Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirm Victoria’s 11th coronavirus patient is a doct… 4 minutes ago

story_past

TheStoryOfThePast RT @theage: BREAKING A Toorak doctor who has tested positive for coronavirus consulted about 70 Melbourne patients for five days while infe… 14 minutes ago

DamanLangguth

I am Immune RT @DrRuthAtLarge: Coronavirus: Doctor consulted 70 patients at Toorak clinic while infected with coronavirus. Is anyone else ‘flabbergaste… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.