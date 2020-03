Pascal RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Trump names congressman Mark Meadows as new chief of staff, choosing a loyalist and consummate communicator… 4 seconds ago ConservativeLibrarian Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff... https://t.co/zRwP4GHNGv 5 seconds ago Orlien RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: President Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the… 6 seconds ago D. Hefner🌊🌊🌊 RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Fires Mick Mulvaney - Ships him off to Northern Ireland - Names Mark Meadows new White Hous… 8 seconds ago Matthew Hebert RT @Patriqtscott: Breaking news🚨 Mark Meadows named as new chief of staff. https://t.co/BrrZtvXp1J 8 seconds ago Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @LiberalLies7: BREAKING NEWS: Trump names Mark Meadows as new White House Chief of Staff to replace Mick Mulvaney, who will be envoy to… 12 seconds ago Leroy Jenkins RT @AP: BREAKING: President Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows as new chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role f… 12 seconds ago Glenn Hall I agree that Trump made a great new pick for chief of staff! I wondered why he was not running again! https://t.co/uiFdW0wZ6H 14 seconds ago