South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
