Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Korea > South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767

South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: New Coronavirus Cases

New Coronavirus Cases 00:18

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday there are five more cases of coronavirus in the state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In LA County Including Another LAX Medical Screener [Video]2 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In LA County Including Another LAX Medical Screener

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total to 13.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:00Published

Total Coronavirus Cases In Colorado Grows To 8 [Video]Total Coronavirus Cases In Colorado Grows To 8

There are 6 new cases confirmed on Friday that include Denver, Douglas, Eagle, El Paso counties.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total at 3,150

South Korea reported 219 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 3,150, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersFXstreet.comBBC News

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over Virus

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over VirusSaudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

westisaiah

onochie isaiah RT @Reuters: South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767 https://t.co/riV2fTEjVI https://t.co/b2Zi0nONQz 19 seconds ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767 https://t.co/tbPJdrm0dz https://t.co/H5JQrLJgMI 41 seconds ago

apoljosh

Joshy RT @cnnphilippines: South Korea confirms 483 new cases of coronavirus, bringing national total to 6,767 | via @CNN 45 seconds ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines South Korea confirms 483 new cases of coronavirus, bringing national total to 6,767 | via @CNN 2 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee South Korea Confirms 174 New Coronavirus Cases, Total to 6,767 https://t.co/Uz3fNNviWr https://t.co/h9V39J0yW8 3 minutes ago

NathanGerman13

Funnyman RT @Jerusalem_Post: South Korea confirms 174 new #coronavirus cases, total to 6,767 https://t.co/Bv3Q83Tqdg 3 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767 https://t.co/FgAr2Z4HuO 5 minutes ago

LukeJohnson415

Luke Johnson South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767 #Reuters https://t.co/QnlriXYRxm 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.