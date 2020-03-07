Global  

WSJ: Saudis arrest 2 princes for allegedly plotting coup

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Saudi officials arrested two members of the royal family early Friday for allegedly plotting to oust King Salman and the son he has designated to succeed him, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Wall Street Journal reported. Quoting unidentified sources, the Journal said guards from the royal court detained one of […]
