US allows virus tests for 3500 passengers on Grand Princess 

FT.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Trump administration steps up response as domestic cases rise to more than 300 and 15 dead
News video: Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus 02:39

 Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship waits off California for virus tests

Passengers and crew are being tested aboard a cruise ship being held off California’s coast.
US allows coronavirus tests for all on Grand Princess 

Trump administration approves docking of cruise ship after 19 crew and 2 passengers contract disease
