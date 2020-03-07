Trump picks Mark Meadows as new White House chief of staff

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has selected outgoing Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., as his next White House chief of staff, tapping one of his most stalwart congressional allies to run the White House as he navigates a critical reelection year. “I have long known and worked with Mark, […]
