Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world.
News video: Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death 01:18

 Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21. Officials believe he may have contracted the virus on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which left San...

All Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Be Tested for Coronavirus [Video]All Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Be Tested for Coronavirus

More testing has been ordered on a cruise ship contaminated with coronavirus now sailing off the Northern California coast. Andria Borba reports. (3-6-20)

Twenty-one test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco [Video]Twenty-one test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said that twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus and the ship will be brought to a..

Coronavirus test kits flown to cruise ship idled off San Francisco

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35 people developed...
Sask. farmers stranded on cruise ship with 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19

A Saskatchewan woman is stranded on a Princess Cruise ship, docked near San Francisco, with 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.
Latest Commentary Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco - https://t.co/nOM6wU3lM9… https://t.co/6GGSGqxYIe 12 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco https://t.co/XWvy6piHvp https://t.co/dFjIQWNBVZ 12 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco) has been published on The Gl… https://t.co/7pFmpFpZDt 12 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco) has been published on Good N… https://t.co/rMr7PdxBLa 14 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco https://t.co/F53TjYVrjp 16 minutes ago

CLELYLY

CLY Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship... https://t.co/QRrcUFH3Wt 19 minutes ago

rimaaah

Rimah RT @yaxeed: Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco https://t.co/0GX8WdasLB 23 minutes ago

scoshield

Ochieng Scott RT @marshawright: Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco https://t.co/cxMt8lDNyi #news #busin… 23 minutes ago

