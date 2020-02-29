Global  

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

Hindu Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Mr. Trump announced the surprise staff reshuffle in a series of Friday night tweets, saying Mr. Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.
News video: Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff

Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff 00:24

 President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.

President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff [Video]President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff

The president thanked Mick Mulvaney for &quot;having served the Administration so well.&quot;

Deja vu? Trump Nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as New Top Spy After Previously Withdrawing his Name [Video]Deja vu? Trump Nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as New Top Spy After Previously Withdrawing his Name

President Trump announced he will nominate Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas to become the Director of National Intelligence.

Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as new chief of staff after ousting Mick Mulvaney


Telegraph.co.uk

Trump appoints new chief of staff, sends Mulvaney to Northern Ireland

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will be replaced by Republican representative Mark Meadows, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday.
CBC.ca

