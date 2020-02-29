Global  

U.S. raises travel alert levels for Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan over coronavirus

Saturday, 7 March 2020
The U.S. State Department on Friday raised its alert level for travel to Azerbaijan, warning Americans to reconsider travel there due to a coronavirus outbreak and response measures implemented by the country's government.
