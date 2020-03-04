Global  

Publisher cancels Woody Allen's book after staff walkout

The Age Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Hatchet had only just announced it would publish the book, when Allen's son Ronan Farrow lambasted the decision and the publisher's staff staged a protest.
News video: Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette

Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette 00:46

 Hachette says Woody Allen's book won't be published.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir [Video]Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:36Published

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir following staff walkout

On Friday, Woody Allen's publisher, Hachette Books Group, decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir Apropos of Nothing. The decision came after dozens...
CBC.ca

Publisher drops Woody Allen's book

Allen's estranged child, Ronan Farrow, said he was disappointed that Hachette – who published his book about sexual abusers – also acquired Allen's book.
CBS News

tessreidy

TESS REIDY RT @washingtonpost: Woody Allen’s publisher cancels plans to release his memoir https://t.co/3lliOOXNzM 2 minutes ago

ExactOptionPick

Exact Option Picks Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir - https://t.co/8WXiWtEPcV 3 minutes ago

PeggyMackenzie

Peggy Mackenzie RT @TorontoStar: The news Hachette Book Group will no longer be publishing Woody Allen’s memoir comes a day after staff staged a walkout in… 4 minutes ago

FredWolfe14

Fred Wolfe RT @CABRAXAS10: Woody Allen's been dumped by his publisher. Hachette Book Group had agreed to release Woody's memoir 'Apropos of Nothing' -… 6 minutes ago

soaprookie

Maureen RT @vulture: Four days after Hachette Book Group announced that it will publish Woody Allen's memoir, "A Propos of Nothing," the publisher… 11 minutes ago

TorontoStar

Toronto Star The news Hachette Book Group will no longer be publishing Woody Allen’s memoir comes a day after staff staged a wal… https://t.co/qftODh0jwT 12 minutes ago

vulture

Vulture Four days after Hachette Book Group announced that it will publish Woody Allen's memoir, "A Propos of Nothing," the… https://t.co/KHiE2xYGRO 15 minutes ago

WKYT

WKYT Allen’s book was scheduled to come out next month. https://t.co/rpUHwRwNuW 17 minutes ago

